Festival celebrates three decades of success

Parade participants and spectators enjoy a perfect fall day during the 30th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival last Saturday. The event drew a sizable crowd and lived up to its three-decade-long reputation of fun for all. Online photo.

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

With all-day live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone with inflatables, face painting, and games, a wide variety of culinary delights, and over fifty vendors selling everything from yard art to antiques, jewelry, handmade items, and more, the 30th annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival was a stellar success.

Festivities began at 5 p.m. on Friday night with the traditional and well-attended ‘Bean Supper and Auction,’ which had some excellent items up for bid.

The annual Cranberry Festival Parade also kicked off Saturday’s festivities amid a backdrop of clear blue skies and spectacularly vibrant Fall colors. The crowds followed the precession to the Shady Rock School grounds for a day of fun festival events.

Kenneth Sluder’s wonderful Native American relics exhibit was held inside the Rock School, as was the Shady Rock School store, and a beautiful Quilt Exhibit handmade by Shady Valley residents.

Shady Valley Library director, Sherry Huffman, welcomed guests and visitors as the library was open throughout the festival. Gary Matheson was named the annual parades’ Grand Marshall and was joined by the Johnson County High School Marching Band, a slew of antique tractors, fire engines, and floats.

To the delight of all in attendance, ‘Smokey the Bear’ was escorted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The Shady Valley Cranberry Festival events raise much-needed community funds, and according to

the festival president,

Sheena Murray, last year’s festival proceeds, along with community donations, paid for new windows to be installed in the Shady Rock School, which has helped to lower their utility costs. She said this year’s festival proceeds will go towards “improving the community school grounds, parking lot, and walkway, as well as improving and updating the playground.”

“We are so thankful for the event’s continued success and the support of the entire community,” said Murray.

The 30th Annual Shady Valley Cranberry Festival events took place on

Friday and Saturday, October 14th and 15th, and

festival goers could not have enjoyed more perfect

weather, which only added to the weekend’s fantastic turnout.