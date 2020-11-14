Fatal shooting in Mountain City

By Tamas Mondovics

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Mountain City, TN.

According to Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church, officers were called to the scene around noon on Saturday (11/14) and found Teddy Street, 49, dead on arrival.

”The shooting was the result of an altercation, ” Church said. ”W are yet to determine if the shooting was justifiable.”

Church did confirm that one man, Jimmy Morefield, 55, has been questioned by Mountain City police and was later released.

”No charges have been placed at this time, but Mountain City police will continue to investigate the incident.

The Tomahawk will provide updates as we receive them.