Explore sustainable farming

October 31, 2018

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and the Organic Growers School are excited to announce a one-day visioning workshop for aspiring farmers! If you’re in the exploratory stages of starting your own farm, this entry-level workshop is designed just for you! You will receive practical, common-sense information on sustainable farming and how to move forward.

Participants will:

• Learn about sustainable farming careers in Western North Carolina.

• Discover and assess your resources, skills and farming intentions.

• Begin to develop an educational plan toward farming.

• Connect with regional training opportunities and support networks.

• Prioritize their next steps toward their farming goals.

• Hear from experienced farmers running successful farms in WNC.

What Past Participants Say:

“I realized my realities and where I am in my process of starting a farm and then all the resources that I was given to help me move forward with my plan. Also, the farmer panel was super informative.”

“I realized more about what would be a good fit for me. The resources shared are excellent.”

Featured farmer panel:

Casey Jordaan and Tyler Hoskinson of Mountainwise Farm, Zionville, NC

Casey and Tyler’s approach to farming and working with the land is an intuitive, collaborative process. By choosing cultural practices that are regenerative, earth-based and ecological, they focus on giving back to the land, for all that it abundantly gave to them. Focusing primarily on salad greens and mushroom production, they cultivate only one & a half acres throughout the growing season. Casey and Tyler participated in a Farm Dreams workshop in 2014 as they began to develop their farm.



Jacob Crigler of Full Moon Farm, Triplett, NC

Jacob and his partner Kara Dodson operate Full Moon Farm, a small farm dedicated to providing healthy, fresh food grown with horse power & earth centered values. During the growing season, they grow food for family tables and area restaurants and can be found at the King Street Market, High Country Food Hub, and their farm stand.

Workshop Details:

Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center

252 Poplar Grove Rd.

Boone, NC 28607

Cost: $55, $35 (Organic Growers School CRAFT & Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Members)

For More Information and to Register, Visit: https://organicgrowersschool.org/farmers/farm-dreams/

Organic Growers School is the premiere provider of practical and affordable organic education in the Southern Appalachians, building a vibrant food & farming community by boosting the success of organic home growers and farmers in our region. Our hands-on training, workshops, conferences and partnerships inspire, educate, and support people to farm, garden, and live organically.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is dedicated to strengthening the High Country’s local food system by supporting women and their families with resources, education, and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture.