ETSU Dean’s List (local)

East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who obtained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for fall 2020. To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.

Butler

Abigail L. Arnett; Tyler S. Berry; Hannah M. Gore; William S. Payne; Leah E. Ransom; Mason L. Stanley

Mountain City

Mackenzie S. Cooke

Marly E. Eggers

Isabella G. Furches

Allison J. Greene

Thearon Hearne

Robbi R. Howell

Emilie J. Icenhour

Hazlee M. Kleine

Leanna R. Leonard

Sydney A. Manuel

Nathan D. Mink

Keylin M. Mullins

Kaitlyn L. Nichols

Hannah R. Osborne

Hayden J. Osborne

Zachary C. Peake

Faith D. Poteet

Breanna N. Ramirez

Gavin B. Reece

Ryan M. Shupe

Sydney P. Snyder

Madison A. South

Joshua D. Tierney

Alexander M. Tressler

Austin G. Trivette

Brianne P. Ward

Lindsey R. Wills

Kaylee R. Wittenberg