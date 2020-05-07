Elizabethton Federal honors Mtn. City police

Elizabethton Federal Mountain City Branch Manager and Vice President Kim Garrett (center) delivers food to Mountain City Police Officers to thank them for all their hard work. Officer Joey Norris (right) and Sergeant Joe Woodard (left) receive the food. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

The members of Elizabethton Federal’s Mountain City branch, 404 S Shady St, Mountain City, TN took time to honor city police officers for their hard work and dedication in the face of trying times. The bank’s management and board of directors came up with the idea to show their appreciation with a meal from local restaurant Subas.

Elizabethton Federal Mountain City Branch Manager and Vice President Kim Garrett delivered the food to the Mountain City Police Department personally on Wednesday, April 29.

“We know that these are challenging times. Police officers help provide a sense of security for the areas they serve,” said Garret. “We thought that by providing a nice meal, we could give them an idea of how thankful we are.”

The Mountain City donation is not an isolated case. Along with the Mountain City Police Department, bank officials also donated food to the Elizabethton and Johnson City police departments. All meals donated came from a local restaurant in the area. The Mountain City branch chose Subas because of its reputation.

Elizabethton Federal issued a challenge to the public. Along with their donations, the bank has been making an extra effort to support local businesses. One way they are doing that is by encouraging employees and the public to buy lunch from restaurants in the area.

Local businesses need support now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to reduce hours, limit customers, or close. Lost revenue is difficult for any business, and that is especially true for smaller, mom-and-pop style businesses without corporate backers.

“Elizabethton Federal is proud to be a part of the Mountain City/Johnson County community,” said Garret. “We appreciate those individuals, like police officers, who put their life on the line to keep us all safe. We are here for them and the rest of the people who make up this wonderful area where we live and work!”