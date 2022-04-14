Edmondson murder trials continue

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

Last week, a North Carolina man was convicted in

Johnson County Criminal Court with

Lisa Rice presiding. Michael Stacey James May, 39, of Zionville, North Carolina, was one of six people arrested in the alleged murder of 29-year-old Carlton Lamaar Edmondson in

January 2018.

According to authorities, a jury found May guilty of first-degree murder, extortion, conspiracy

to commit extortion, aggravated kidnapping, and conspiracy

to commit aggravated

kidnapping.

In February of this year,

Valorie Dollar, another defendant in this case, was sentenced to life in prison without parole as she was also found guilty of the first-degree murder of Carlton Edmondson.

Dollar also has a sentencing hearing set for May 31 as she faces additional charges.

Last July, Robert Littleton, another suspect in the case, was also found guilty of first-degree murder. According to authorities, Littleton

was sentenced to life

in prison without the possibility of parole. Littleton will also serve 20 additional years for the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Edmondson of Valdese, North Carolina, was reported missing by his family in January 2018 and was

never found. His family

had received phone calls demanding money for his

return, reportedly due to a drug debt. Authorities believe the suspects kidnapped Edmondson, assaulted him, and left him alone in a remote area of Trade, Tennessee.

It is believed it was there where he perished. The body of Edmondson has yet to be recovered.

Trials continue to be ongoing in this case as each defendant has and will have their day in court. Leigh Katherine Littleton, the wife of Robert Littleton, is also charged with first-degree murder. Her trial is set to begin in July of this year. James Combs, arrested on aggravated kidnapping and extortion charges, will be in court later this year.

The final defendant, Brittany Arnold, will be next as her trial date is yet

to be announced. Arnold

was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

