Early Voting for Aug. 4 Election begins Friday

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Early voting is upon the registered voters in what many locals call one of the most contentious races in Johnson County’s election history.

Tennessee’s generous early voting period for the August 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election begins this Friday, July 15, and runs Monday to Saturday, July 30.

In a recent release, Secretary of State Tre Hargett acknowledged the importance of the upcoming election and its extent when he said, “More Tennessee voters take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of our state’s generous early voting period every year. There is a longer ballot for the Aug. 4 election, so I encourage Tennessee voters to cast their ballot early.”

On the August ballot, Tennessee voters will see primary races for Governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State House, and the State Executive Committee members for each political party and retention or general elections for judicial offices and other state and local positions.

Early voting, of course, allows Tennesseans to avoid Election Day crowds and shorten their wait time.

Hargett added that early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours and multiple polling locations in many counties.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view sample ballots, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.

Johnson County voters can and are encouraged to review their sample ballot in this edition of The Tomahawk and the upcoming edition on Wednesday, July 27.

Before they head to the polls, voters may see the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov.

Reviewing the ballot and deciding how one will vote will also reduce the time at the polls.

“There are several judicial retention questions on the ballot this year,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I want voters to know that the August ballot is longer than normal and will take additional time to complete. When you vote early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day must bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security,

the Tennessee state government, or the federal government is acceptable even if expired.

Student IDs are not acceptable. Out-of-state driver’s licenses are not acceptable.

More information about what types of IDs are permitted is available on GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.