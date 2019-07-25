Dunn accepted to IGOR exhibition

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Most locals know Cristy Dunn. The former Johnson County High School art teacher is now the Johnson County Center for the Arts Executive Director and uses art to give back to the community. Dunn announced exciting news on Sunday, July 21. Her painting “The Fiddle Maker II” was accepted into the International Guild of Realism’s 14th Annual Juried Exhibition at Principle Gallery.

This is not Dunn’s first dealing with the prestigious group. She was accepted to the International Guild of Realism (IGOR) as a professional member in January. IGOR’s mission is to give the best realists recognition, create exhibition opportunities, support members with advertising and marketing, and bridge the gap between artists and collectors. IGOR recruits the best of the best from around the world.

“I am beyond honored that my work will hang in this prestigious gallery alongside some of the best realist painters working today,” said Dunn. “Your encouragement and support are so much appreciated.”

Dunn had similar success with her painting’s predecessor “The Fiddle Maker.” At the 2016 Long Journey Home Art Show, the piece earned her Best in Show and the People’s Choice Award. Both paintings are modeled after former Ashe County resident and fiddle craftsman Alfred Michels. Michels passed away last September, but his memory remains alive in Dunn’s work.

“Like all who knew him, I count myself blessed to have met and been inspired by Alfred Michels,” Dunn stated. “He was a person who lived deliberately and simply, and he left a rare and beautiful legacy for us all.”

Dunn’s piece will be displayed at the prestigious Principle Gallery in Alexandria, Virginia from September 20 through October 15. To find out more about this event or IGOR, visit realismguild.com/exhibitions/current.php. Find out more about Cristy Dunn and her award-winning paintings’ inspiration at cristydunn.com/.