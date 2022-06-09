Dollar to serve nearly 70 years in prison

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

In February, Valerie Ann Dollar, 28, was convicted by Johnson County jurors of murder in the first degree, especially aggravated kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole over the murder conviction.

On Tuesday, the kidnapping convictions were dispensed with when she was sentenced to 20 years in prison. On the two additional verdicts, a separate sentencing hearing was held on May 31, 2022. Under Tennessee State sentencing rules, the defendant must serve at least 51 years of her life sentence before eligibility for parole. Additionally, she must serve 17 years of the 20-year sentence before being eligible for parole on the kidnapping conviction.

Since the judge assessed both sentences to run consecutively, Dollar will spend at least 68 years in prison over the kidnapping and death of 29-year-old Carlton Edmondson.

Dollar was a resident of Boone, North Carolina. The victim in the case was from Burke County, N.C. The

defendant is one of six

people who have been charged in connection with his death.

Robert Leroy Littleton, 35, was convicted of murder in the first degree and four additional crimes over Edmondson’s murder in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for his role in the scheme. Littleton’s extra 20-year sentence, also for kidnapping, was assessed at 100 percent. The three other sentences will run concurrently–meaning that he’ll have to serve at least 71 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Edmondson’s body has never been recovered.

The saga all started on Jan. 18, 2018. Littleton and two others drove to meet Edmondson to purchase a large quantity of methamphetamine. There was an apparent shortfall in the deal which led to Littleton forcing Edmondson into his car. Things spiraled quickly from there. Littleton and others beat Edmondson to try to obtain the expected amount of meth to no avail as that attempt failed. Then, the three traveled to pick up Dollar and another man, Michael Stacey-James May. Those five then went to yet another person’s home, the then-residence of James Combs, where ransom demands were made to Edmondson’s family.

Final events related to the case involve all at a desolate location in Trade, TN, with the end result being the death of Edmondson.

In April, Michael Stacey James May, 39, of Zionville, North Carolina, was found guilty of first-degree murder, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, aggravated kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Leigh Katherine Littleton, the wife of Robert Littleton, is also charged with first-degree murder. Her trial is set to begin in July of this year. James Combs, arrested on aggravated kidnapping and extortion charges, will be in court later this year. The final defendant, Brittany Arnold, will be next as her trial date is yet to be announced. Arnold was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.