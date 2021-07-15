Doe Valley ‘Choose and Cut’ Christmas Tree Farm hosts Pallet Painting Contest

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Locals got to enjoy a unique community event on Saturday, July 10, as Doe Valley ‘Choose & Cut’ Christmas Tree Farm hosted its first annual Pallet Painting Contest. When asked where this unique idea originated, Doe Valley Farms owners, Dennie and Kate DiTinno, said they had seen a barn on Pinterest, created entirely of painted pallets, and thought they were beautiful. They decided to borrow the idea and create a fun community event, which became a huge success. Mountain City residents picked up their pallets last month and had 30 days to create their pallet masterpiece before the event.

With more than 35 pallets on exhibit in the Walnut orchard that graces the entrance of Doe Valley Farms, visitors were treated to an aesthetic feast, which exhibited the artistic talent of many Johnson County residents. The judges had a difficult task in selected the winners, as each pallet was unique and outstanding. With the decisions finally in, the first, second, and third place winners were announced, and are as follows: 1st place, with “Tree of Life” was Kim Mitchum of Mountain City. 2nd place, with “Home” was Joan McClelland of Mountain City, and 3rd place, with “United We Stand,” was Nina Richards, also of Mountain City.

The first-place winner received $250; second place received $150. Third place received $100, while all three winners also received a Free Christmas Tree, all courtesy of Doe Valley ‘Choose and Cut’ Christmas Tree Farm. The pallets that are not collected and taken home by the local artists will be sold on Facebook, and all proceeds will be donated to the non-profit group, Women of Mountain City, as owners Dennis and Kate DiTinno have a heart for this organization and indeed for their new home and community.

Doe Valley Farm will continue providing fun family events, with the next one being a Pumpkin Carving Contest that will take place in October. A special thanks go out to Marshalls Cabinet Shop along with Crate and Pallet, two local companies who helped Doe Valley Farms create such a fantastic community event.