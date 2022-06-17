Doe Mountain offers rentals

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The Doe Mountain Adventure Center boasts more than 60 miles of beautiful terrain for the outdoor enthusiast to explore from sunrise to sunset every day of the week. At the Harbin Hill trailhead, permits are available for ATV, UTV (side by side), dirt bike, foot, bicycle, and equestrian traffic. The month of June for the Doe Mountain Adventure Center began with activities and excitement galore. In tandem with the most recent attraction, The Mountain Dew Outpost, Doe Mountain kicked off its new rental program.

Visitors can now plan ahead by accessing the rental information via https://doetn.com/ and choose from a fleet of brand new Polaris and schedule a half-day or day tour. Renters must be at least 21, and drivers must be at least 18. Proof of age will be required.

Four passenger rental rates are $350 for a half-day four-hour tour and $500 for the full-day, 8-hour tour. Two passenger rentals range from four-hour half-day rates at $275 to full-day eight-hour rates at $400. Included in the rental price are helmets for all passengers, eye protection, and a trail map of the mountain. Passengers are also encouraged to bring gloves, long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toed shoes.

Half-day excursions begin at the Adventure Center with access to several miles

of easy to intermediate

trails, including a trip to the Historic Kettle Foot Tower. The tower was named by a worker during construction in the early half of the

last century when he saw a bear caught in a kettle by his foot.

Full-day quests begin at the Adventure Center for a Watauga Lake View Adventure. Guests can travel to further corners to take in the spectacular views of Watauga Lake. After exploring, visitors can work their way back amongst the trails or make their way to the Pioneer Center in Mountain City for a fast snack or hearty meal. For more information, visit https://doetn.com/