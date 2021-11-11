Department of Correction seeking part-time help

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

In a recent announcement, the Tennessee Department of Correction, TDOC, stated its plans to expand eligibility for part-time employment.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now offering part-time correctional officer positions to an expanded group of individuals in an effort to fill vacancies and aid in current staffing shortages. The expansion makes the following cohorts eligible for part-time employment,” the announcement read.

TDOC’s East Tennessee Region Public Information Officer Robert Reburn said that the department is seeking qualified applicants from retired law enforcement officers, current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment, former TDOC security staff, but will not shy away from direct hires with no prior experience.

“Part-time staff will be utilized based on their availability and the facility need and will not be expected to work mandatory overtime,” Reburn said.

Help is especially needed at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, where conditions and safety concerns have made recent headlines. The facility is currently operating at more than 95 percent of capacity, housing 1,620 inmates.

According to TDOC, Johnson County’s Northeast Correctional Complex annex is a minimum security prison officially designated as a close custody facility. Close custody means that inmates must be within an armed perimeter and under direct, armed supervision once outside of that perimeter.

“Filling vacant positions is a challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Commissioner Tony Parker. “We recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure TDOC continues to meet its mission and keep the public safe.”

Previously, part-time employment was only permitted for former correctional officers with a minimum of one year of full-time service.

For more information regarding part-time employment with TDOC, including pay, retirement information, training, and how to apply, visit TDOC at www.tn.gov/correction.

For more information about Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) 5249 Highway 67 West, Mountain City, TN, please visit www.tn.gov/correction/sp/state-prison-list.