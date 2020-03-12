Decision 2020

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Democratic Party proudly held its first-ever caucus last week with a special purpose.

The group gathered to select delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which will be held the week of July 13-16 in Milwaukee, WI.

“No matter how small the community, or where it is located, all citizens deserve a voice in national politics,” said Harold Thornquest, chair of the Johnson County Democratic Party. “This is the first step towards the Democratic National Convention, and Johnson County is proud to participate.”

Selectors were elected to represent Johnson County at the District One Congressional Convention on March 21 at Tusculum College.

According to Thornquest, only two of the Democratic Presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders met the threshold for delegate eligibility in Tennessee’s Congressional District

One, “Three selectors were chosen to vote for Sanders’ convention delegation, and one to vote for Biden’s,” he said adding that to ensure Tennessee’s District One is well represented in Milwaukee is vital.

“Too often our area and its needs are overlooked by national figures,” he said. “Today we are making sure that Johnson County residents have the voice they deserve in choosing the next President of the United States.”

The Johnson County Democratic Party meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Johnson County Library, located at 219 N. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. with a salute to the flag, and all Johnson County residents are welcome and encouraged to attend.