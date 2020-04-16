Cox arrested after Grand Jury indictment

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

After nearly two months of his suspension without pay former, Johnson County High School teacher and football coach Craig Leeton Cox was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on one count of attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The public has been abuzz since allegations against Cox entered the rumor mill. The emotional rollercoaster experienced by many in the small community started on February 20.The investigation made progress, and after a Johnson County grand jury indictment, Cox was arrested, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The public has been very outspoken on the case during the past six weeks.Reporters have been approached and questioned, and locals have been arguing in the comments section of The Tomahawk’s Facebook page, while officials kept tight-lipped and continue to be so.The Tomahawk has received a brief statement from JCSO confirming the arrest and indictment prompting this update.

When asked about the case, Sheriff Eddie Tester commented, “I can’t release any other details other than the statement at this time.”

According to Tester’s official statement, officers picked up Cox and booked him at the Johnson County Jail after his indictment on a $10,000 bond. Cox has since made bail and is scheduled to appear before a criminal court on Friday, June 5, 2020.

According to Tennessee Code Title 39 (§39-17-1003) on solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, it is illegal to possess anything that includes a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity. It is a Class D felony but can increase to a Class C or Class B depending on how many materials are discovered.

The Tennessee Code 40-49-202 (19), states that perpetrators of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor are defined as Sexual Offenders. Unlike Violent Sexual Offenders, Sexual Offenders can petition to be removed from the Sex Offender Registry after ten years.

Keep an eye out for updates in upcoming issues of The Tomahawk.