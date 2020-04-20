COVID-19 TESTING – Wed, April 22

The Northeast Regional Health Office and Johnson County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 drive-through testing event for the community April 22, 2020. Public Health Nurses and/or National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and a Public Health Nurse will contact each person tested to provide their results within 3 to 7 days, depending on lab volume for processing samples.

The Johnson County Drive-Through Testing Event will be offered at the following location and time:

Wednesday, April 22nd between 2 PM – 6 PM

Johnson County High School

290 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN

No appointment or pre-registration is needed; each person being tested will go through a brief registration process on site while remaining in the vehicle. People will be asked for basic information such as name, date of birth, address and phone number during this process. Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 11 AM-11 PM, daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 3 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

For more information, call (423) 979-4689.