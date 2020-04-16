COVID-19 Closes Johnson County Schools for rest of 2019-2020 season

Johnson County School officials announced today the closing of schools across the county

In an announcement officials said, “Due to the Governor’s recent recommendations, Johnson County Schools will be closed for the

remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. We want to ensure that our students continue to learn and our teachers will still be providing resources over the next few weeks. As of right now, we will continue to send out meals to all students under the age of 18 years old through our Food Service meals program.

To the Class of 2020, we will still plan on having a Graduation ceremony and Prom. Details regarding the date and times will be provided within the next few weeks. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

JCS officials emphasized that more information and guidance will be provided over the next few days.

