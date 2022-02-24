County to develop forestry plan

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

Johnson County has had many claims to fame in the past. It was previously recognized as the Green Bean Capital of the world, among other titles. There is one high-yielding product from the area that very few are aware of: lumber. Despite this, it recently came to public officials’ attention that the county does not have a forestry plan in place. Now officials are working to create a plan and maximize possible profits.

“The state of Tennessee is ranked second in the United States in lumber production,” County Mayor Mike Taylor explained. “It turns out that Johnson County is ranked fourth, the fourth county, in the state of Tennessee in local production.”

According to Mayor Taylor, the news of the county’s lack of a forestry plan came to light while working with the Agriculture Commission on the meat processing plant project. Taylor approached County Property Assessor Matthew Lewis, and they determined the county has one site they can look into, which consists of approximately 12.5 acres of forest land in upper Industrial Park, near Pedro Shoun Lane.

The county had Forester Danny Osborne look over the site and give recommendations. His report shows it is time to harvest several types of trees, specifically the

white pines and upland hardwoods. Osborne estimates a price of $2,500 to $3,000 per acre, which would easily surpass $31,000 minus labor charges.

“The price of timber is as high right now as it’s been in a long, long time,” Taylor explained Osborne’s findings. “It’s probably the highest price in a lifetime.”

Other than lumber sales, county commissioners believe more profit in this

plan. Making the land more visible and aesthetically pleasing may bring in public interest, acknowledged Commissioner Freddy Phipps. According to County Commissioner Gina Meade, she was approached about this land’s possible lucrative nature, as well.

“It might make the area appear more attractive for some kind of development if it’s opened up,” Phipps explained.

The county plans to bid out the work, including the survey work as part of the bid. At this time, the county has not released when the process will start but did approve the motion unopposed. Keep an eye out for further details in the future. For more information about Johnson County Government, visit johnsoncountytn.gov.

