County receives $350K Housing Improvement Grant

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County, Tennessee, has received a $350,000 HOME grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) to rehabilitate homes.

In a follow-up release, THDA emphasized that the HOME program’s goal is to “bring sub-standard housing units into compliance with HUD housing quality standards and local building codes and health/safety concerns.”

The release stated: “Examples of eligible work may include plumbing, electrical, foundations, and sub-flooring repair, roof repairs, window and door replacement, and handicap accessibility items. The work will be completed by area contractors and will be at minimal cost to qualifying homeowners.”

First Tennessee Development District is hosting a

public information session for all qualified citizens of Johnson County to learn how to apply for home rehabilitation grant assistance.

Residents living in Johnson County, Tennessee, will also have a chance to attend a workshop held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Johnson County/Mountain City Community Center, located at 214 College Street, Mountain City, Tennessee.

All of the following criteria must be met

to qualify:

1. Meet low-to-moderate income guidelines.

2. Have proof that you own your home and the land on which it is located for a minimum of one year.

3. Reside permanently within Johnson County, Tennessee limits.

4. All property taxes paid up-to-date.

Event organizers said that applications for grant assistance would be distributed during the public meeting and that individual applicant interviews would be scheduled.

“All applications are scored by program criteria and will be priority ranked by scores. Based on the final number of applications received, everyone who qualifies may not receive grant assistance since the program has a limited amount of funds,” the release said.

Anyone wishing to attend with special needs of accessibility, please get in touch with the Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor’s office at 423-727-9696.