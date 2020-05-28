County officials welcome Johnson County High seniors

Johnson County Clerk Tammie Fenner, left, welcomes graduating seniors, including Allyson McCloud and Josie Roark during a visit at the County Courthouse last week. The planned visit, ahead of the weekend graduation ceremony, which included some refreshments and photo opportunities with county staff, was a way to show some support and recognition for the JCHS Class of 2020. Photo by Tamas Mondovics.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Graduating seniors of the Johnson County High School Class of 2020 enjoyed some recognition by local government officials visiting the Johnson County Courthouse last week. Hosting the event, County Mayor Mike Taylor along with County staff including County Clerk Tammie Fenner, Register of Deeds Freida May Gwinn, Trustee Lisa Crowder as well as County Attorney Perry Stout, to name a few were on hand to congratulate the seniors and wish them well as they continue their journey.

“These seniors have missed out on so much this year, so we wanted to do something to show that we are proud of them,” said Fenner. “Cookies and some refreshments did the trick.”

County Trustee, Lisa Crowder agreed when she said, “We as community officials felt like this is just a small way to give back to the community and show our care of, and support for our graduating seniors.”

After picking up some refreshments, the students made their way down the courthouse hallway toward Mayor Taylor’s office, passing a number of office doors decorated by the students’ cap and gown pictures accompanied by some encouraging messages. Taylor clearly enjoyed the visit and spoke highly of the students’ accomplishments adding, “I am so proud of you guys.”

Seniors included DeAnna Greer and Taylor Parsons, who have been taking the lead in setting an example of working on behalf of their hometown and community.

“God has a bigger plan for us,” Greer said, as she talked about the way the school year had to be altered for all senior classes around the country, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a way of encouragement for her classmates and the class to follow, Greer, who will be attending TCAT, shared some personal words of wisdom when she said, “I would like to tell the students not to take things for granted and remember that you never know what is in store for you. So work hard and be there for your community.”

Greer has no plans to leave her home and hopes to continue to be a community advocate. There is little doubt that the Class of 2020 has missed out on much of the traditionally eventful season for seniors. But the turn of events did not seem to stifle the students’ excitement as they were looking forward to receiving their diplomas during the scheduled weekend graduation ceremony at Chamber Park.

From everyone at The Tomahawk, congratulations Johnson County High School Class of 2020.