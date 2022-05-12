Contraband found at Transfer Station intended for NECX

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Packages containing illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered at the Johnson County Transfer Station last week.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Investigators responded to the Johnson County Transfer Station in reference to employees discovering suspicious packages in the bathroom.

“Upon arrival, investigators located twelve packaged bundles wrapped in electrical tape,” Tester reported in a press release.

Tester added that the items are “believed to be placed in an attempt to introduce contraband into the Northeast Correctional Complex.”

During the subsequent investigation, officials were able to identify the vehicle involved in dropping the packages that were later taken to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, investigators were once again dispatched to the Johnson County Transfer Station due to receiving a call that the vehicle was back at the establishment.

Investigators responded and conducted a traffic stop on the car that led to the arrest of a suspect.

The items consisted of two

packages of a white powdery

substance that field-tested positive for Fentanyl for a total weight of 58 grams. Six packages of a crystallized substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 170 grams and two packages of marijuana for a total weight of 24 grams. Two packages that contained tobacco were also part of the drop.

The adult suspect, not a resident of Johnson County, whom the Sheriff’s Office declined to identify, was arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy x 2, Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule VI Drugs, Manufacture/Deliver/Sale/Possession

of Methamphetamine, Driving on Revoked Drivers License.

The case is under investigation at this time. Please look for more information in The Tomahawk as it becomes available.

For questions, call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 727-7761