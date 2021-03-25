Community unites to support Tree Day

With shovels in hand, Girl Scout Troop 1000 of Mountain City is ready to work around Ralph Stout Park on Saturday, March 20. The girls joined thousands of volunteers around the nation and the world in a fun, meaningful, family friendly, educational experience to benefit the environment, communities and health. Photos submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tree Day is said to be the most powerful method to engage Tennesseans of all ages and backgrounds in conservation solutions. Tennessee Tree Day 2021 involved hundreds of stakeholder groups and thousands of volunteers replacing trees lost to development, repairing degraded streams, improving water quality, restoring health to terrestrial and aquatic riparian habitats, increasing habitat and forage for wildlife and pollinators, reducing air pollution, improving community aesthetics and enhancing Tennessee’s magnificent tree canopy.

Locally there was no shortage of volunteers taking part in activities that instill ed public awareness of the value of trees, improve the health of the environment and communities through the multitude of benefits trees offer, and nurture a culture of sustainability in the region.Girl Scout Troop 1000 of Mountain City planted 15 trees (mix of red mulberry and redbud) around Ralph Stout Park on Saturday, March 20. Participating girls are ranked Cadets, Juniors, and Brownies.

According to data from the Urban Forestry Network, US Forest Service and other reputable sources, we have calculated the following benefits of the 750,000 trees we will have planted at the conclusion of Tree Day 2021. These benefits assume an 80 percent survival rate, and 50 year life-span of trees planted.

• Clean air value estimated at $32 billion in air pollution control ($62,000 per tree in 50 years).

• Clean water value estimated at 32.5 billion gallons of rainfall intercepted and filtered in the tree canopy and root

systems, reducing stormwater runoff and downstream flooding (1,000 gallons annually per tree).

• Global warming mitigation value is estimated to be 450,000 tons of sequestered carbon dioxide (13 lbs CO2 per year per tree for first 10 years + 40 lbs per year for next 40 years).

• 3,000 additional acres of tree canopy, wildlife and pollinator habitat and forage (estimated 250 sq.ft. per tree)

Since 2007, the Tennessee Tree Project has mobilized over 60,000 Tennessee residents in planting 637,100 native trees in Tennessee and beyond.

On Tree Day 2021 we hope to engage 20,000 volunteers in planting thousands of native trees in all 95 Tennessee counties as well as neighboring counties encompassing all watersheds of major rivers that flow through Tennessee. The purpose of this activity is to instill public awareness of the value of trees, improve the health of our environment and communities through the multitude of benefits trees offer.