Community Pool Update

Mountain City’s swimming pool closed per social distancing rules

A decision has been made to keep the Town of Mountain City municipal swimming pool closed in the interest of public health and staff safety for the 2020 season. COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools. Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing. The very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life saving situations.

Should Governor Lee relax the restrictions that are currently in place concerning operations of our pool before the first of July, we look at opening the pool for the remainder of the summer if it would be feasible in the interest of our youth.

Kevin Parsons

Mayor, Town of Mountain City Tennessee