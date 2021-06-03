Community Day and 5K Fun Walk this Saturday

Contributed

Johnson County has waited over a year for a truly spectacular Summer event. This weekend, Hometown Service Coalition (HSC) intends to deliver. On Saturday, June 5th, HSC presents its “First Annual Community Day & 5K Fun Walk” at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. This big fundraising event will feature family-friendly activities for the whole community. It starts at 8 a.m., lasts until at least 2 p.m., and is expected to draw a massive crowd from across the county. HSC is raising money for much-needed improvements to Cunningham Park, located next to the Johnson County Community Center, Heritage Square, the Senior Center, and the city pool. Regrettably, the pool will be closed again this summer.

According to John Cunningham, HSC’s President, “Johnson County’s youth and senior citizens, especially, need outdoor activities in town.” HSC is helping make that possible, Cunningham said. “We can’t replace the old pool right now but do plan to resurface the dysfunctional tennis courts for pickleball and other games and to replace the unsafe, 1980s-era playground equipment.”

HSC encourages anyone who hasn’t already visited its website, signed up for the 5K Fun Walk, and to help raise money for this important cause. Danny Herman Trucking is the presenting sponsor. Ballad Health is the stage sponsor. Numerous other community businesses have stepped up as sponsors, too. Prominent T-shirt and banner displays will show HSC’s gratitude.

Musicians are scheduled to include local favorite Randy Danderand, the Rusty Steel Band, and Midnight Gypsies. There should be over three dozen vendors, including a variety of foods, arts & crafts, and community organizations; a “Back the Blue Breakfast” to thank our first responders; a “Kid’s Zone” with bounce houses and other attractions; Classic Cars & Coffee; an Imagination Library; and much more.Everyone is invited. Email [email protected] or visit HSC’s website and complete the entry form to join the Fun Walk or be one of the last vendors.