Community Church request alcohol ordinance variance tabled

By Tate Davis

Freelance Writer

The City Council for the Town of Mountain City faced an unusual request during its Tuesday, December 7 meeting. Representatives of the Community Church of Mountain City requested a variance to the City’s ordinance prohibiting the on-premises sale of alcoholic beverages within 300 feet of any active school or active church.

The requested variance relates to negotiations by the Community Church to lease space formerly occupied by retailer Fred’s, Inc., at the Pioneer Village Shopping Center. According to Community Church representatives, while Pioneer Village wants to lease the space, the shopping center owners are concerned doing so could interfere with their ability to rent to other tenants, who may want to sell alcoholic beverages onsite. Speaking on behalf of the church, Jason Campbell said, “We don’t want to impede the existing businesses or the potential future businesses

that could come into the shopping center, just because we’re moving into that location.”

Campbell said, “It’s not strictly a church building. Services would be held there, but there would be a lot of other things offered to the community. We’re looking at doing a lot of community outreach, [including] working with homeless people. Having a place for them to shower. Having a place for them to get clean clothes. Being able to feed people and maybe offer counseling. We’re actually leasing the space to be used for many different things.”

A freewheeling discussion of various options ensued, with Town Attorney George Wright often interjecting to express legal concerns about proposed options. The initial request, to create an outright exemption from the law, was met with skepticism from Alderman Lawrence Keeble. Attorney Wright agreed, “It’s going to take an amendment.” Later, Pastor Tim Cox, Jr. asked whether the church could waive the distance restrictions. Attorney Wright said he would have to consult with legal counsel for the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Control Board for an answer. Discussion turned to having the Fire Marshal and Building Inspector review the church’s plans for the facility.

Amending the current ordinance would require at least two readings before the council prior to any change taking effect. Mayor Jerry Jordan said, “We need to know what the distance is. I want to be ready.” Ultimately, the Aldermen followed Mayor Jordan’s suggestion and decided to table the issue to next month, while encouraging the Community Church to gather more information for the town’s January meeting. In a subsequent call with The Tomahawk for comment, Pastor Cox said, “We’re still processing the meeting. We want to dot our I’s and cross our T’s.”