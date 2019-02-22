Community Center receives gift from Quilt Guild

By Megan Hollaway

There is nothing quite as comforting or as beautifully designed as a patchwork quilt, something that the Community Quilt Guild knows almost better than anyone.

The local association has been giving a charity quilt to local organizations in order to support them finically.

“The recipients are encouraged to sell tickets throughout the year to raise funds for themselves, with the winner of the drawing ultimately receiving the quilt,” said treasurer of the Quilt Guild, Deborah Roush. “The recipient of last year’s quilt was the Shiner’s Road Runners. In the past, organizations have raised significant funds for their organizations with our quilts.”

The Quilt Guild of Mountain City has chosen a recipient for this year’s charity quilt: The Community Center.

Saturday, Flo Bellamy accepted the quilt in honor of the Mountain City community center.

“It is great to be recognized and to receive such a beautiful quilt,” said Bellamy on accepting the quilt.

The Community Center will be showing the quilt at local events in order to

assist with their fund raising effort. Typically the recipient organization sells tickets throughout the year for a drawing.

The community center will use the funds it receives from the quilt to continue to provide excellent service to the community.

“It would be impossible to do what we do at the community center without the support of the community,” Bellamy said.

The Quilt Guild and its charity’s importance to the community, there is little doubt.

The opportunity to make a beautiful quilt or the gift to a local organization is not without a productive end.

The quilt guild and the charity quilt has been continuously providing the community with a beautiful asset, which in turn provides resources for places like the Community Center, offering services to its members.