Commission meets for first time after elections

Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter, right, with new Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll, center, and his parents. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Commission held its meeting since the election for the first time last Thursday evening in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County courthouse.

The meeting began with an opening prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call.

Newly elected commissioner Kody Norris (District 7) was not in attendance.

The 14 commissioners on hand were joined by newly elected Mayor Larry Potter, Sheriff Edward Tester, County Clerk Tammie Fenner, and a few others.

Following the technicalities and logistics in setting up the function of county government under new leadership, fifteen topics were on the agenda, including the appointments of a new County Attorney, recommended by Potter; the new Johnson County Historian, Jenny Manuel – also recommended by Potter; a request to approve the Shaw & Shanks Agreement for the new Meat Processing Facility, proposed by Dustin Shearin; and a proposal by Potter for a Shooting Complex at Doe Mountain.

A Facebook post encouraging residents to attend the meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, to further discuss the Shooting Complex was posted to The Tomahawk Facebook page. The proposed shooting range was said to include rifle, shotgun, handgun, and skeet shooting. Potter said, “skeet shooting brings in money if done right.” “I think it’s pretty cool,” Potter added while finishing his thoughts on the $2 million that TWRA is sitting on to invest in this project should it move forward.

An essential item on the meeting agenda was the appointment of Ryan Carroll, recommended by Potter, to fill the County Attorney position. With a favorable unanimous vote, Carroll graciously accepted the position thanking the Commissioners, Potter, and his parents, who were in attendance, and said, “this means the world to me.”

The meeting included an election of Chair and Vice-Chair, with nominations, seconds, and a unanimous vote of yes to elect Freddy Phipps as Chair and Jerry Grindstaff as Vice-Chair.

Only one public comment was given by David Lawrence relating to the deeds on his farm. The commissioners reviewed the document. No further discussion took place.

Potter spoke to the Commissioners, new and re-elected, about speaking with Potter if any interest in serving on a new committee or removing themselves from one they don’t want to be on. No one spoke up, and the motion was made with a unanimous vote to move to the next topic.

As the newly elected and re-elected Commissioners become more involved

and familiarize themselves with their responsibilities, topics, and procedures, you can expect the meetings to include more questions

and discussion on proposed topics.

As for the first meeting after the elections, most, if not all, proposals went without objections and without further discussion, moving forward with unanimous votes of approval.

For more information, the County Commissioners’ Meetings are held on the

third Thursday of each month at 7 pm.