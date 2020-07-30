Cold Springs wins Best Tasting Water, second consecutive year

Royce Fout, Richard Hammons and Jeff Crowder of Cold Springs Utility District, Pat Riley, and David Hawk pose for a photo after Cold Springs wins the Annual Region One Best Tasting Water Contest. The win was the second in the row for the utility, giving testimony to the region’s water quality. Photo submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) was pleased to announce the winner of its Annual Region One Best Tasting Water Contest last week honoring Cold Springs Utility District. The win was Cold Springs’ second in a row, at the annual competition held at the Blountville Utility District. The utility located at 625 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City, is managed by Jeff Crowder who was proud of the recognition.

“We feel good about winning the contest again,” Crowder said, adding, “We are proud to do the best for our customers.”

According to a recent release by TAUD, in addition to Cold Springs Utility District, the other Region 1 utilities submitting samples of their drinking water for the competition were Bristol Water System, Erwin Utilities, Greeneville Water Commission, and Lakeview Utility District.

TAUD Region One consists of: Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste. Competition judges included Royce Fout with TDOT, Congressional Candidate Representative David Hawk, and TAUD Board President Pat Riley.

“I can say with confidence that our water is top notch,” Crowder said.

TAUD emphasized that the contest is held in each of its eleven regions over the past months. Each regional winner will now compete at TAUD’s 2020 Utility Leadership Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Wednesday, October 28.The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association Rally in Washington D.C. in February 2021.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts is the state’s leading source for training, technical assistance, and advocacy for more than 400 water, wastewater, and natural gas utility members. For more information about TAUD, visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram at @taudwater.