Cold Springs Utility District wins Region One Best Tasting Water Contest for fourth consecutive year

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Terry Harris of Congressman Diana Harshbarger’s Office, Craig Haney of Brann & Whittemore, Bill Forrester of the 1st TN Development District, Richard Hammons and Chris Brown of Cold Springs Utility District, and Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels. Submitted photo

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Winning the recognition for best tasting water in the region is something to be proud of. But the feeling of winning the prestigious award just got a whole lot better.

Cold Springs Utility District was awarded the top prize at the Region One Best Tasting Water Contest for the fourth time in as many years.

In a press release, officials were pleased to announce the results of last month’s competition sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD).

TAUD Region One consists of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

In addition to Cold Spring Utility District, the other Region One utilities that submitted samples of their drinking water for the competition were Bristol Water System, Bristol Bluff City Utility District, Erwin Utilities, Greeneville Water Commission, and Lakeview Utility District.

Judges for the competition included Terry Harris of Congressman Diana Harshbarger’s Office, Craig Haney of Brann & Whittemore, and Bill Forrester of the 1st TN Development District. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste.

TAUD emphasized that this spring, it will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions across the state, followed by each regional winner competing at TAUD’s 2022 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 11.

The statewide winner will represent TAUD In Washington D.C. at the Great American Taste Test in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in February 2023.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) comprises America’s finest water, wastewater, and natural gas personnel, providing the highest quality of service for Tennessee’s residents.

TAUD provides training, technical assistance, and advocacy to these industry professionals.

For more information about TAUD, visit www.taud.org or follow Facebook (Tennessee Association of Utility Districts) and Instagram at @taudwater.