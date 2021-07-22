Cold Springs Utility District gets spotlight during scholarship ceremony

(L-R): Cold Springs Utility District Manager Richard Hammons, Cold Springs Water Treatment Operations Specialist Apprentice Chris Brown, and TAUD Apprenticeship Coordinator Kevin Byrd. Submitted photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Cold Springs Utility District was once again in the spotlight during a Hawkins Inc. and Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) scholarship presentation. According to District officials, Chris Brown recently began a Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program with TAUD. Now Brown will receive specialized coursework and on-the-job training in preparation to be Cold Spring’s next state certified water treatment operator. The TAUD Apprenticeship Program is a two-year training program that includes 318 hours of Related Technical Instruction (RTI).

Hawkins, a TAUD associate member, recognized the program’s importance to sustaining the need for operators and this program’s attempt to address that need. As a result, Hawkins provided $16,000 in funds for approved apprentice RTI expenses. Eight $2,000 scholarships were made available for eight candidates across the state. Brown is the first recipient of the Hawkins/TAUD Apprentice Scholarships.

Hawkins is a formulator, manufacturer, blender, distributor, and sales agent for thousands of industrial chemicals and reagent grade laboratory chemicals sold to municipalities and businesses throughout the United States. Hawkins and TAUD have developed a unique opportunity that supports Tennessee communities.

TAUD’s mission is to provide the highest quality technical, legal and operational support to assist its members in delivering safe and efficient services in the public interest.Its staff of water, wastewater, and cross connection experts is available to assist and answer questions. On-site technical assistance is also available at your utility by TAUD staff, specializing in water and wastewater operations.