Coin drive, support Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center was pleased to announce the sponsoring of a coin drive to benefit the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.According to Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger, the weeklong coin drive, (July 20-24, 2020), will serve two purposes.

“There is a national coin shortage due to COVID19,” she said. “A spokesperson for the United States Mint said its production of coins decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees from the coronavirus and with Federal Reserve coin orders starting to increase as regions reopen, the coin inventory is at below normal levels. By participating in the coin drive, local citizens and members of the Johnson County Senior Center may pitch and contribute to relieving the shortage by searching under those sofa cushions, in those winter coat pockets, and emptying out the jar of stray coins to support a worthy cause during the week of July 20.

All coins collected throughout the week will be reportedly deposited in local banks, and the proceeds of the coin drive will be donated to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is dedicated to “Saving Lives in Tennessee.”

Motsinger emphasized that for many people, the later years are a time to relax and enjoy life, but physical or emotional pain prevents many older adults from finding fulfillment.

“If their pain is not addressed, they may eventually consider taking their own life,” she said.

Tragically, Tennessee loses one member of its aging population to suicide every two days, according to recent reports, which also states that Tennesseans over the age of 65 have suicide rates higher than youth aged 10-24. Studies on suicide among older adults have found that older men are four times as likely to take their own lives as older women. Older Caucasians are also more likely to die by suicide than are members of minority communities.

The report mentioned that suicide deaths are more likely among older residents of rural areas than those who live in urban areas, and that older Tennesseans are most likely to use firearms to carry out their suicide plans. Since older people do not usually take their own lives on impulse, there are opportunities for them to get the help they need. Noticing and caring about a suicidal older adult can make the difference between life and death.

For more information, go online to www.tspn.org. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will automatically connect you with a certified local crisis center 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contributions to the Coin Drive may be dropped off at the Johnson County Senior Center Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.Motsinger wanted to thank the community in advance for “your support of these two service projects that help the members of the Johnson County Senior Center give back to the community.”