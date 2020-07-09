City to celebrate 16th Annual Sunflower Festival

Area residents turn out in large numbers for last year’s Sunflower Festival in Mountain City. Organizers are confident of another successful event. Tomahawk File photos

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As many events around the region continue to be canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain City officials and residents have found a way to keep a tradition going by hosting the annual Sunflower Festival. Enjoyed by many, the festival is scheduled to take place on Main and Church Streets in Mountain City, TN and surrounding area on Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrating its 16th year and providing an entire day of fun.

As in the past, the festival promises to offer live music, shopping with dozens of craft and homes based vendors, food, and much more. The festival will once again showcase several new vendors, including some new food items.

A list of food vendors includes Kettlelicious Kettle Corn, Olde Tyme Ice Cream, Caribbean Breezes, T&M Food Vendor, Southside Freewill Baptist Church Youth Group, Packers Concessions Lemonade, Sweet Cotton Italian Ice, Alfs Funnel Cakes, A&L Shaved Ice and Pretzel Co, and Uncle Himi BBQ to name a few.

This year’s event will also include a memorial for Deputy Allen Lipford featuring a car, truck, and motorcycle show. The annual Deputy Allen Lipford Motorcycle, Car, and Truck Show will be held from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

The event is supported and organized by Blue Line Innovations, LLC, and the Johnson County Knights, in conjunction with the Sunflower Festival. Officials emphasized that plaques will be awarded for all classes. The entry fee for vehicles is $10—free admission to the public. Proceeds go to the Allen Lipford Scholarship for seniors of JCHS.

While the festival is on schedule and promises to see a large crowd, residents are urged to follow the current guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks and respect the hard work and efforts of event organizers.

For more, please visit the festival’s Facebook page.