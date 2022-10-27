City faces costly upgrade

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

The phrase an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure is commonly heard when a person is interested in preventing future issues from arising. That expression applies to what was addressed at the recent City Council meeting.

The importance of planning ahead for the replacement of city water meters took priority during the meeting. The issue revolves around the age and functionality of the current water meters purchased in 2002 and the one hundred percent warranty expiration.

The town of Mountain City has about 4,000 water meters currently in use, and some are not functioning at full capacity.

“We sent some off to be tested, and some are starting to fall out of compliance, not calibrated, the low flow is inaccurate on some,” said Chris Hook, Superintendent of Collection and Distribution.

Water meters are essential for residents and the utility company managing the water. The meters track usage and are important for monitoring consumption and how much water reaches the consumer. A water meter can also be used to detect leaks. If the meter keeps running when the water is shut off, there could be a leak.

When the meters are inaccurate, water is literally going down the drain. This potentially could cause a loss of revenue but, more importantly, is

not good for the environment. The current cost to replace each meter is approximately $250. Replacing the city’s 4000 meters will be cost prohibitive hence the need to address the council early.

“Once the meters begin showing signs of wear, it is important to know and plan for replacing them,” Hook said. “We are not in bad shape, just informing the board there is a need to consider when budgeting next year, possibly escrow the money.”

