City dedicates G.B. Grayson Music Pathways Marker

Playing his fiddle, Kenny Price, center, joins Kody Norris and his band during an unveiling ceremony of a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in downtown Mountain City honoring music legend G.B. Grayson. The marker is the second for the small town highlighting its rich musical heritage. Photo By Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As expected, a sizable crowd that included local officials, musicians, community advocates, friends and family, and all music lovers gathered last week to honor music legend G.B. Grayson with the unveiling of a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in downtown Mountain City.

Under the direction of the Tennessee Tourism and Johnson County Center of the Arts, the ceremony was held near the Tom Dooley mural on the corner of Church and Main Street.

To put things in perspective and in the right mood for the occasion, special musical performances by Kody Norris and Kenny Price completed the festivities.

The marker is the latest addition to the “Musical Heritage Mural Mile” walking tour through downtown Mountain City.

“The self-guided mural tour connects Johnson County residents and visitors alike to a storied history of authentic Appalachian music,” said local artist Christy Dunn.

Musicians include Clarence “Tom” Ashley, Blind Fiddler, G.B. Grayson, who first recorded the Ballad of Tom Dooley, plus Fred Price and Clint Howard, who introduced the young Doc Watson to the world.

Launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, Tennessee Music Pathways is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com.

From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.

All murals are the work of local Johnson County artists. Maps are available at Johnson County Center for the Arts, and a virtual tour is available online at www.longjourneyhome.net/muralmile.