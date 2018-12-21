Christmas tradition returns to Welcome Center

By Bethany Anderson 12/21/2018

The Festival of Trees an annual tradition at the Johnson County Welcome Center and Museum is once again in full swing as members of the community are encouraged to participate and ultimately get involved by means of voting for their favorites.

The event held on the main level of the Johnson County Welcome Center and Museum located at 716 Shady St in Mountain City has become an annual tradition after it was first organized by then Welcome Center Volunteer, Karen Anderson.

This year’s festivities are once again proving to be a much-loved yearly event.

Local organizations, churches, businesses, and others are all welcome to contribute by donating or lending a decorated Christmas tree to be displayed.

Current Director, Kelly Turner, has been planning to assure that visitors are treated to something special, keeping the tradition alive by continuing what Anderson had started.

“The Festival of Trees is a great event open to civic groups, churches, businesses, and is a great way to thank the community for support,” said Turner. “I love this season. It is a great way to end the year.” Turner said that she hopes for a great turnout seeing everyone stopping by the Welcome Center to vote for their favorite tree.

This year’s trees include submissions from The Johnson County Historical Society, Roan Creek Campground, Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild, Blue Ridge Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution, Barks and Bubbles Pet Grooming, among others.

The Johnson County 4H Chapter’s tree is decorated with ornaments from their recycled ornament contest that was used to promote recycling in our area. Several trees are specifically decorated to honor Johnson County’s Veterans.

All trees can be seen on the main level of the Johnson County Welcome Center and Museum located at 716 Shady St in Mountain City throughout the month of December.