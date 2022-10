Child has been found safe

PRESS RELEASE:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Officer is requesting the public’s help in locating a child. According to the information at this point, the child was taken from the residence in Johnson County by a non-custodial parent. The child is described as an 11-month-old female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is believed that the child could be traveling in a silver 2006 Toyota 4X4. Tennessee registration 946BBCQ.