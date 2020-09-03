Changing lives one youth at a time

Submitted by Sarah Ransom

Staff at the Johnson County UT/TSU Extension are pleased to announce that Danielle Pleasant, the organization’s local 4-H Agent, has been promoted to Agent II.

“This is a well-earned promotion that comes from years of service and excellence in programming,” said Sarah Ransom, Johnson County UT/TSU Extension Director. “Danielle has worked for UT/TSU Extension for ten years, and has been actively involved in improving and growing our local 4-H program.”

Under her leadership, the region has seen an increase in participation, more activities for the youth, and a variety of skills learned. One of the favorite educational trips within the program is the annual Farm Day when youth visit the farm and learn how agriculture impacts their everyday lives.

“I love how our volunteers and community work together to share the importance of agriculture,” Ransom said. “The youth always enjoy the cooking and baking classes that Danielle leads and often take these skills straight home to prepare what they’ve learned for their families.”

Pleasant said that “Growing up on a farm sharing a piece of it with local students is very special. Seeing these kids’ accomplishments and watching them overcome fears and build confidence is my favorite part of the job,” she said. “If they’re giving a speech or learning to cook, it’s rewarding to watch kids realize ‘I can actually do this.’ It’s a blessing to know I have a part in this.”

Johnson County Extension staff are incredibly thankful to have Danielle as part of its family and look forward to serving the community for many years to come.