Center for the Arts Scavenger Hunt on track for June launch

Johnson County Center for the Arts Director Cristy Dunn, left, is joined by local artists Judith Preston Burnham, Jeana T. Chapman, Temple Reece, and Lewis Chapman in preparation for the upcoming Artists and Old Crows Scavenger Hunt starting in June. The family-oriented event promises to bring a wide variety of artistic treasures for all to enjoy. Photo submitted.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County Center for the Arts was pleased to announce that final preparations for its upcoming Artists and Old Crows Scavenger Hunt are now underway. According to Center for the Arts Director Cristy Dunn, local artists recently met to finalize locations in Heritage Square for the treasures, including “murals, collages, paintings, ceramic and fabric crows, and even a wrought iron seedling.”

“This permanent family-oriented activity is based on Ketch Secor’s children’s book, Lorraine, The Girl Who Sang the Storm Away,” Dunn said.

The project is on track to be unveiled on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Johnson County Center for the Arts, located at 127 College Street, in Mountain City, TN. The event will be accompanied by live music and an introduction to the artists who have participated in creating this adventure for the community.

“The first 25 families who complete the Scavenger Hunt will receive a free book,” Dunn said. “Funding for the project comes from an Arts Resilience Grant from Tennessee Arts Commission. Maps for the Scavenger Hunt trail will be available at the Johnson County Center for the Arts, beginning June 4.”

“Johnson County is fortunate to be awarded the Arts Resilience Grant, which benefits our northeast Tennessee area and tourists by providing an enriching Appalachian cultural experience,” Dunn said. “In addition, it provides regional artists employment opportunities during Covid-19.”

Further information on the Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt will be detailed in announcements in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit the Johnson County Center for the Arts Facebook page.