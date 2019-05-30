Car show anchors ‘Senior Center 50’s Fun Day’

By Bethany Anderson

Freelance Writer

Friday evening the Johnson County Senior Center had quite the party, which included a car show, live music, food, face painting, games, and even a visit from “The King” himself with an Elvis impersonator performing much to the delight of the crowd in attendance.

Live music by local favorite, Randy Dandurand set the mood and got people up and dancing, while they enjoyed the beautiful weather that greeted the evening crowd. Many in attendance even got into “character” by dressing in the style of the 1950s.

The event was a fundraiser to benefit the Johnson County Senior Center, Johnson County Shrine Club, and Order of the Eastern Star. Notable sponsors included Johnson County Bank, Mountain Electric Cooperative, and Hux-Lipford Funeral Home who sponsored the car show.

“A big thank you goes out to Johnson County Bank our 50’s Day sponsor,” said event organizer Kathy Motsinger.

The car show organized by Steve Arnold was undoubtedly one of the more notable presences at the event. Event planners, did not expect the turnout that they received with so many cars joining they ran out of room to display them within the event.

Many later entries were asked to park in an overflow area in front of the event. The classics were quite a popular attraction with many people wandering all around and commenting on their favorites.

“This was our 1st Annual Car Show,” Motsinger said as she boasted of the 37 cars on display, 10 of which were chosen as Best in Show sponsored by Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. “They were judged by the theme of the 50’s Event.

Arnold presented the winners with plaques.

“A big thank you to Steve and all the drivers that came out to bring their cars is in order,” Motsinger said. “ We were overwhelmed with beautiful cars. It was defiantly was a big hit.”

There were many options for food, including BBQ, Hot Dogs, Nachos, Snow Cones, and other tasty treats. Many enjoyed dinner at the event while listening to live music and taking in the sights. There were also so games provided by sponsors including the popular “money grab” from Johnson County Bank.

Once “Elvis” took the stage, people were seen happily singing along and dancing to old favorites. Senior Center Director, Kathy Motsinger encouraged all to “Get up and get moving” and dance to the music.

Attendance was varied with all ages present. Many came with entire families bringing small children who enjoyed themselves just as much as the “typical” Senior Center crowd. Families posed for photos, wandered the car show, enjoyed the food and danced to the music. There were smiles all around, and it seemed to be quite a successful fundraiser.

The Johnson County Senior Center is located at 128 College St in Mountain City. For more information, you may call (423) 727-8883, or email the director at kmotsinger@jocoed.net.