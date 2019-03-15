Butler Man killed in Hwy 67 crash

One person was killed and another injured in a crash on State Route 67 on last Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Erick Edwards, 34, of Butler, was killed in the accident that occurred when his vehicle turned into the path of a semi-truck driven by Timothy B. Laws, 59 of Mountain City, who was also injured in the accident. The fatal accident took place at the intersection of Highway 167 and Highway 67, where several wrecks have occurred in the past few years due, at least in part, to an incline approaching the intersection which can limit view of a vehicle attempting to pull onto Highway 67.