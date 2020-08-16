Butler man arrested for murder of missing roommate

Posted by Tamas Mondovics

Editor

On August 7, 2020, a missing person report was filed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for 67 year old, Allen Boy McGee, who resided at 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), launched an investigation into McGee’s disappearance.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, a search warrant was executed at McGee’s residence and the surrounding property. Forensic scientists with the TBI Violent Crime Response Team responded to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, authorities determine that David Lee Albright, McGee’s landlord/roommate, was responsible for his disappearance. He was arrested Friday evening and charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and additional charges.

Albright is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $192,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County General Sessions Court on August 19, 2020 at 9:00 am.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina and Boone Police Department, North Carolina.

The body of Allen B. McGee has not been located and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761