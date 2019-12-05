Business donates $2K in gifts to Angel Tree

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Every year for more than 30 years, Johnson County Bank has been a sponsor for the Salvation Army’s Santa’s Christmas Angel Tree program. A select number of bank employees from Positive Thinkers work to keep this program running smoothly. This program helps by enlisting volunteers to provide toys, clothing, or both for children in need. One local business stepped up with a large donation.

“Tsubaki Nakashima is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate,” explained. Human Resources Manager Michael Wessely.

Tsubaki Nakashima is relatively new to the area. Its roots go back to 1934 when it was known as Toyo Steel Ball Seisakusho. The company has evolved and merged several times to become the institution it is today. Tsubaki Nakashima bought out NN Ball & Roller in August of 2017 and opened a branch on Industrial Park Road in Mountain City.

As part of its Five Management Principles, Tsubaki Nakashima is committed to “being a better corporate citizen.” Some of the company’s steps towards this include decorating the Crewette Building for the season and donating to Santa’s Helping Hands since coming to the area.

This year, employees raised $1,000, which the company matched for a total donation of $2,000. Tsubaki Nakashima bought hats, gloves, socks, underwear, coats, etc. for the less fortunate children in the community with this money. According to Positive Thinkers member Christie Joiner, they have received enough Santa’s Helping Hands donations to help 160 local children, which is the highest number in years.

“Thank you to the community for helping us help kids in need,” said Positive Thinkers member Bonnie Reece. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers. Find out more about volunteering opportunities or assistance through the Salvation Army at ctri.salvationarmy.org/SNE/AngelTree. Visit tsubaki-nakashima.com for more information on Tsubaki Nakashima.