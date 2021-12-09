Bishop back at court for charges of alleged theft

By Tate Davis

Freelance Writer

The long-delayed trial of former School Transportation Supervisor Barry Bishop is set for December 14 in Johnson County criminal court.

Bishop is charged with theft of over $10,000 in connection with allegations he took advantage of his supervisory position to make approximately $50,000 performing skills testing for commercial driver’s license candidates. The charges resulted from a joint investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Comptroller claims money generated from the skills testing should have belonged to Johnson County. The Comptroller has also claimed school employees inappropriately performed maintenance on their personal vehicles on school facilities.

While the Bishop trial will move forward, Michael Stacey May’s trial for his alleged role in the 2018 murder of Carlton Lamaar “Lovii” Edmondson has been delayed after Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks filed a Notice of Intent to Seek Life Without the Possibility of Parole.

May will be the second of the six defendants charged in connection with the case to stand trial. His trial is currently set for March 28, 2022. That date had previously been reserved for the trial of co-defendant James Parker Combs. However, attorney Chris Byrd recently took over defending Combs’ case after Comb’s prior lawyer accepted a position with the District Attorney’s office.

The defendants are being tried separately since Judge Lisa Rice rejected a prosecution request for a joint trial in October 2019.

Robert Leroy Littleton III was the first to stand trial. He was convicted by a jury last summer. Judge Rice sentenced Littleton to serve life plus twenty years in prison in October. Littleton’s motion for a new trial has been set

for a hearing on March 17, 2022.

According to court documents, Edmondson was kidnapped in Burke County, North Carolina, and eventually brought to Trade, Tennessee. His family received several calls on January 18, 2018, demanding a ransom payment of $700. Edmondson could be heard pleading for his life in the background. Investigators discovered blood at a location where the phone calls had been traced. A video of the suspects beating Edmondson was shown as evidence during Robert Littleton’s trial last summer. DNA analysis of the blood allegedly matched it to Edmondson. Despite numerous searches, Edmondson’s body has never been found.

Defendants Leigh Katherine Littleton, Brittany Arnold, Valerie Ann Dollar, and James Parker Combs remain in jail as the Edmondson murder cases continue advancing through court procedures.