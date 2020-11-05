Billy Ward joins UT/TSU Extension Team

Billy and Tori Ward.Photo submitted.

By Sarah Ransom

November 1, 2020, brings some significant changes to the UT/TSU Extension Office. After a year of work, we are proud to announce that our next Agriculture and Natural Resources & 4-H Agent is Billy Ward. He is coming to us with an extensive background in agriculture in an academic setting and practical application. Billy holds a bachelor’s degree in Appalachian Studies, a Master’s degree in Sustainable Development based on regional agriculture, and has been working on a second Graduate degree in Agriculture.

Billy, and his wife Tori, operate Highland Drive Farm. This farm has included sheep, beef and dairy cattle, hogs, chickens, and lots of puppies through the years. Billy is involved in production agriculture, but he has taught classes on sustainable agriculture, forage management plans, natural resource conservation, and farm-scale composting on a university level.

Not only does he possess a strong agricultural background, but Billy brings energy and excitement with his genuine enthusiasm for agriculture. He displays an easy-going personality, is a good listener, and excels in explaining things to individuals with questions. He takes pride in his work and applies himself to the job at hand. Billy is here to help the people of Johnson County be the absolute best they can be.

Outside of the office, Billy is an Old-Time Banjo player, Appalachian history expert, and skilled storyteller. He is a wealth of information to anyone willing to take the time to learn. We invite you to come by the Extension office anytime and meet our newest team member – he is excited to start networking and getting to know the fantastic supporters we have in Johnson County.

We are located at 212 College Street, Mountain City, TN. For more, please call Billy at 727-8161 or email him at [email protected]