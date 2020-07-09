BBQ and a show

Local bluegrass recording artist and songwriter Kody Norris and his band pause for a moment and smile for the camera during a performance last weekend at Sharpie’s. The restaurant hosted a customer appreciation day for support during the current pandemic with free BBQ and entertainment.

The Kody Norris show did not disappoint the sizable crowd that enjoyed the daylong celebration. Norris began his musical journey at the age of nine singing in local churches, which led to his love for bluegrass’ sound. Family and friends stepped up to the plate to ensure keeping Kody on his musical course. Today, Kody and the band are proud of the 15 albums recorded, including nearly 70 songs written by him, many of which have been recorded by numerous artists.

The performance was a perfect addition to the festivities at Sharpie’s, which has a long history before the new owners Robert and Richard Townsend, took over.The two bought the restaurant after it was closed for a while in September 2019. The brothers plan to keep Sharpie’s Restaurant the way it was and keep up the local traditions of a spot for the community to gather, talk, and eat great food. Robert has reportedly seen the opportunity to buy Sharpie’s Restaurant as a way to spend time with family and friends, and do something for the community.