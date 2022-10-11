Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing

PRESS RELEASE:

Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.

The female, identified as 48-year-old Angela Tenorio, left the residence before officers arrived.

Warrants have been issued for Tenorio for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

For information, please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423 727-7761