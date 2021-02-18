Artists and Old Crows: A Scavenger Hunt for Heritage Square

Submitted by Johnson County Center for the Arts

Exciting plans are being developed by the Johnson County Center for the Arts, in conjunction with local artists, to open a permanent family-oriented scavenger hunt in June. Thanks to a Tennessee Arts Commission Covid-19 relief grant, visitors are promised to enjoy outdoor art plus virtual engagement with artists who created beautiful works for the activity.

“The Scavenger Hunt will be located in downtown Mountain City in Heritage Square,” said local artist and Center Director Cristy Dunn.

Artistic creations for the activity will be inspired by the children’s book “Lorraine,” written by Ketch Secor of the Old Crow Medicine Show. The band has its early roots in Johnson County and is heavily influenced by the work of Johnson County’s early musicians, including G.B. Grayson and Clint Howard.A printed map will guide participants through the scavenger hunt, where they can discover outdoor paintings, a sculpture, and a small interactive photo opportunity mural.

“Johnson County is fortunate to be awarded the Arts Resilience Grant, which benefits our northeast Tennessee area and tourists by providing an enriching Appalachian cultural experience,” Dunn said. “In addition, it provides regional artists employment opportunities during Covid-19.”

Further information on the Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt will be detailed in announcements during the upcoming months.