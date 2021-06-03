Artists and Old Crows: A Scavenger Hunt for Heritage Square

Artist Temple Reece poses with her Heritage Square Scavenger Hunt mural. The mural will join several pieces created by local artists as a clue in the scavenger hunt. The unveiling will be Friday, June 4. Submitted photo.

Submitted by Cristy Dunn

“Come one, come all to hunt for treasure…” You’re invited to join us at Johnson County Center for the Arts on June 4 to celebrate the opening of the Artists and Old Crows Scavenger Hunt. The JAM Band will perform on the Pickin’ Porch from 4:30 to 5:30, and Heritage Square will come to life with several small works of art inspired by Lorraine, the Girl Who Sang the Storm Away, a children’s book by Ketch Secor. Thanks to a generous donor, books will be given away to the first 25 families to participate.

Maps to guide you through the scavenger hunt will be available at the Center for the Arts and other Heritage Square businesses and organizations. Just follow the clues and you’re off on an adventure that will lead you through Heritage Square, where you’ll see several magical works of art, including fabric crow sculptures, paintings, and even a wrought iron seedling. Artists include Temple Reece, Mona Alderson, Lewis and Jeana Chapman, J.P Burnham, Kyman Matherly, Jacob Proffitt, and Chuck Skarsaune.

The author of the children’s book, Lorraine, is Ketch Secor, front man for the Old Crow Medicine Show. The band has its early roots in Johnson County and is heavily influenced by the work of Johnson County’s early musicians, including G.B. Grayson and Clint Howard. The book is illustrated by the amazing Higgens Bond. The Artists and Old Crows Scavenger Hunt project was funded by an Arts Resilience Grant from Tennessee Arts Commission. You can learn more at www.jocoartcenter.org.