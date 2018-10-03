Annual chick chain and poultry champions named

October 3, 2018

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The annual 4-H poultry show and sale was once again held on Saturday, September 1st at the Longhorn Auction Company. According to event organizers, the show marks the culmination of another successful, traditional 4-H Chick Chain project, which allows students to raise chickens from chicks to pullets and eventually to lay hens.

“Along the way, 4-H’ers learn responsibility, ethical decision making, and many other life skills,” said Danielle Pleasant with UT/TSU Extension of Johnson County.

The project wraps up with 4-H’ers entering their best pullets in the show and competing for the title of the Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion, named after longtime supporter Bill Brookshire of Johnson County Bank. Pleasant added that all the pullets entered in the show are auctioned with proceeds going to 4-H to support the continuation of the Chick Chain for many years to come.

With 34 participants showing pullets, this year’s competition was reportedly tough. Kloi Hopkins was named this year’s Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion followed by Lanie Mink, as reserve champion followed by Izzy Thompson with the 3rd place pullets. Ashton Dollar, Brady Fritts, Isaac Lewis, and Marley Townsend received honorable mention.

“Thanks to all the 4-H’ers, parents, buyers and volunteers as well as Johnson County Bank, Longhorn Auction Company, Elizabethton Federal and Tri-State Growers Co-Op for supporting the 4-H chick chain project,” Pleasant said.