And the winner is…

Mountain City Attorney, Janice Russell, presents a $50 grand Turkey Trot prize to John Richardson. Photo submitted

Submitted by JCSC

The Johnson County Senior Center has concluded its walking program called “Turkey Trot,” which took place during the month of November. To participate, members were to walk at least ten minutes a day, six days a week throughout the month. Members were encouraged to walk more if they were able and chose to do so.

The deadline initially set for November 30 was extended through December 7 due to inclement weather the week of November 30. Each participant that completed the walking program received a Turkey Trot medal. Local businesses donated prizes to the following senior members: Flips Grill – Alan Meyers, Hardees—Janice Ward; and Janice Russell, Attorney at Law, presented the grand Turkey Trot prize of $50.00 to John Richardson.

The Johnson County Senior Center also partnered with local childcare Promise Academy and sponsored a Turkey Trot for the preschoolers to promote fitness.December’s fitness activity is Twelve Days of Christmas Physical Activity, which can be done any twelve days of December as long as the twelve days are completed by December 23. Guidelines for the Twelve Days of Christmas are attached to the December Newsletter and may be picked up at the Johnson County Senior Center in the back breezeway. When you have completed the activity, you can sign the form and return to the senior center for a special Christmas prize.