Alcohol Compliance Check conducted among area alcohol retailers

Press Release

On August 20, 2021, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department along with A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition Inc., conducted compliance checks among eight businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages in our community.

Our sheriff department followed standard procedures for conducting compliance checks. An underage youth worked with enforcement officers, entering area businesses and attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages. We want to commend the following businesses who demonstrated responsible alcohol sales during our compliance check:

Doe Valley Food Mart

Dollar General (Butler)

Food Country

Food Lion

The Hoppy Stop

Anni’s Backyard

Law enforcement officers conduct compliance checks because they have been shown to be an effective strategy in reducing underage drinking. When underage youth drink alcohol they are more likely to use drugs, get bad grades, suffer injury or death, engage in risky sexual activity, make bad decisions, and have health problems. However, when combined with a comprehensive community approach, they can help keep alcohol out of the hands of kids.

If you would like any additional information on other activities that the A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition provides, please contact the A.C.T.I.O.N. office at 423-727-0780.